Sessions urges senators to 'get along better'

52 minutes 46 seconds ago February 08, 2017 Feb 8, 2017 Wednesday, February 08 2017 February 08, 2017 7:45 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nation's next attorney general, says he hopes the intensity of Senate debate will die down and "maybe somehow we get along better."
    
Sessions spoke to his colleagues after a bruising confirmation battle. He was confirmed Wednesday by a vote of 52-47.
    
Sessions is also thanking President Donald Trump for nominating him. He says Trump believes in the rule of law and in protecting the American people from crime and violence.
    
Sessions is urging senators to "agree on what we can agree on" but not to denigrate people who disagree, saying it's not a healthy trend.
    
He says his resignation as U.S. senator is effective at 11:55 p.m.

