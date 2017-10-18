76°
Sessions says travel ban is lawful, necessary

2 hours 12 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2017 Oct 18, 2017 October 18, 2017 9:50 AM October 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending the Trump administration's travel ban as an important tool in fighting terrorism.

Speaking Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he defended the legality of an executive order that seeks to block the travel to the U.S. of citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

In his opening statement, Sessions says "the order is lawful, necessary, and we are proud to defend it."

He says he is confident that the Justice Department will prevail in its effort to defend and enforce the ban.

