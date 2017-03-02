52°
Sessions denies allegations
WASHINGTON - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of "lying under oath" and is demanding that he resign. Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season, but said nothing about those discussions during his confirmation hearing. Last night, Sessions said in a statement, "I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."
