52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sessions denies allegations

29 minutes 2 seconds ago March 02, 2017 Mar 2, 2017 Thursday, March 02 2017 March 02, 2017 6:05 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of "lying under oath" and is demanding that he resign. Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season, but said nothing about those discussions during his confirmation hearing. Last night, Sessions said in a statement, "I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days