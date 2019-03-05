37°
Services set for pilot, passenger of small plane crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The pilot and passenger of a small private plane pulled from the Red River over the weekend will be laid to rest this week.
News outlets report visitation for the family of 61-year-old Richard "Ricky" Lennard runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport. Lennard's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in downtown Shreveport.
KTBS-TV reports visitation for 56-year-old Michael Scott Hollis, who was also killed in the crash, will be on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Bossier. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 1 p.m., also at First Baptist Bossier.
Lennard, of Shreveport, and Hollis, of Bossier City, were aboard the plane that went down Feb. 28
