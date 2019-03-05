40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Services set for pilot, passenger of small plane crash

5 hours 11 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 March 05, 2019 4:27 PM March 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Left - Lennard; Right - Hollis
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The pilot and passenger of a small private plane pulled from the Red River over the weekend will be laid to rest this week.
  
News outlets report visitation for the family of 61-year-old Richard "Ricky" Lennard runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport. Lennard's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in downtown Shreveport.
  
KTBS-TV reports visitation for 56-year-old Michael Scott Hollis, who was also killed in the crash, will be on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Bossier. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 1 p.m., also at First Baptist Bossier.
  
Lennard, of Shreveport, and Hollis, of Bossier City, were aboard the plane that went down Feb. 28
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days