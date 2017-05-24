Services planned for 6-year-old Mississippi boy shot to death after car theft

CANTON - Services have been set for a 6-year-old boy shot to death after a car theft outside a Jackson grocery store.



WLBT-TV reports that a celebration of life for Kingston Frazier is planned for noon Friday at Morning Star Baptist Church.



Byron McBride Jr.; Dwan Wakefield Jr.; and D'Allen Washington are charged with capital murder in the case.



Frazier was asleep in the back of his mother's car when it was stolen last week.



Court papers show Wakefield told investigators McBride stole the car and shot Frazier.