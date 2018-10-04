82°
Service dog's yearbook photo at Louisiana school goes viral

Thursday, October 04 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

LAKE CHARLES - A service dog at a school in Louisiana had his photo made for the yearbook, and let's just say he's the most photogenic pooch ever.

The pup, named Rowdy, is a diabetic alert dog for one of the students at M.J. Kaufman Elementary School in Lake Charles. 

On school picture day, photographer Jillian Christine posted the photos of the very good boy on Twitter with the caption, "I'm a school photographer and we got to take a service dog's picture for the yearbook today." 

Rowdy poses flawlessly with a bow tie and a smile.

The tweet has almost 200,000 shares, and has been liked over half a million times. The dog even has his own Facebook page, which can be viewed here.

