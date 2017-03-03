Series of wrecks near high school in Ascension Thursday

50°
19 hours 48 minutes 55 seconds ago March 02, 2017 Mar 2, 2017 Thursday, March 02 2017 March 02, 2017 12:29 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

DUTCHTOWN – A series of wrecks injured at least two people in Ascension Parish around lunchtime Thursday. 

The wrecks were along Highway 73 near Dutchtown High and the parish library.  Specific information about what happened has not been released. 

A WBRZ viewer shared video on his Facebook page of the wreck and recorded video of a medical ambulance landing at the high school.

There were a series of major wrecks across the region Thursday.  A teenager died after being hit walking to school in Livingston Parish.  Click HERE to read more.  Also, a major crash closed Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.  Two people had to be cut from two different vehicles involved and one person died.  Click HERE to read more.  

EDITOR's NOTE: A previous update to this story reported the crash as being deadly, but no one has died at this crash; another crash on Highway 73 left at least one person dead Thursday. 

