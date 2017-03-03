Series of wrecks near high school in Ascension Thursday

DUTCHTOWN – A series of wrecks injured at least two people in Ascension Parish around lunchtime Thursday.

The wrecks were along Highway 73 near Dutchtown High and the parish library. Specific information about what happened has not been released.

A WBRZ viewer shared video on his Facebook page of the wreck and recorded video of a medical ambulance landing at the high school.

EDITOR's NOTE: A previous update to this story reported the crash as being deadly, but no one has died at this crash; another crash on Highway 73 left at least one person dead Thursday.