Series of vehicle burglaries has Central neighborhood on alert

CENTRAL - Police in Central are investigating a string of car break-ins, all happening in one neighborhood.

Residents of the Morgan Springs subdivision have never seen problems like this. Now, they're on high alert, doing what they can to stop the thieves in their tracks.

“I came outside to find my truck had been broken into. My doors were wide open and my center console,” said Chris Malone, a homeowner whose truck was broken into twice in a single week by two different groups of people.

Malone was getting up to go to work around 4:30 a.m., and was surprised when he came outside to find his truck doors wide open. Then, not even a week later, his truck was targeted yet again.

“What was weird was Friday morning, my doors were wide open again,” Malone said.

After the second break in, Malone heard from his neighbor that they heard the group of three burglars take off down the street.

"My neighbor said, 'I heard them running down the street.' But as soon as he pulled his garage door up, they were already turning the corner," Malone said.

But Malone was prepared when his truck was targeted a third time. He said the burglars parked down road as he waited for them to make a move.

“I caught them," Malone said. "I remote start my truck from inside every morning. And when I started it, they were in the truck.”

The act was caught on camera by one of the Malone’s neighbors, whose camera system caught the group inside Malone’s truck and then as they made their way toward another house.

“We pulled the evidence off his camera system," Malone said. "And as they were about to get to his car, they turned around and left.”

However, Chris Malone isn’t the only resident dealing with thieves. Across from Malone's home, another vehicle became a target, as well as a neighbor whose car was outright stolen.

“After they hit here, they stole a car out of the back part on the neighborhood,” Malone said.

The stolen vehicle, a white Infinity, was later recovered in Scotlandville. But there is currently no word on the identities of the thieves who were caught on camera.

He says the recent events are keeping residents in Morgan Springs alert and vigilant. Some have even started a Facebook group to keep each other updated on any crime or suspicious activity.