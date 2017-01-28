53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Serena Williams wins record 23rd major with win over Venus

1 hour 21 minutes 22 seconds ago January 28, 2017 Jan 28, 2017 Saturday, January 28 2017 January 28, 2017 10:17 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MELBOURNE, Australia - Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in Saturday's Australian Open final.

With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 majors, but collected 13 of those before the Open era.

The victory at Rod Laver Arena also ensured Serena Williams will regain the top ranking, which she lost in September after 186 straight weeks when Angelique Kerber won the U.S. Open.

It was Serena's seventh win in nine all-Williams Grand Slam finals, and the first since Wimbledon in 2009. It was 36-year-old, No. 13-seeded Venus Williams' first trip back to a major final in 7 ½ years.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days