76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sephora drops YouTube star over college bribery

51 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 March 14, 2019 3:49 PM March 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Cosmetics company Sephora says it's dropping its social-media relationship with actress Lori Loughlin's daughter after her parents were charged in a bribery scheme to get her into college.
  
Paris-based Sephora says in a statement Thursday that after reviewing the developments, the company has ended its partnership with 19-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli "effective immediately."
  
Giannulli is a social media star with millions of followers and frequently pushes products online.
  
Her father is fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and her parents are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
  
Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.
  
An attorney representing her parents didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days