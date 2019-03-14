77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sephora drops YouTube star over college bribery

1 hour 26 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 March 14, 2019 3:49 PM March 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Cosmetics company Sephora says it's dropping its social-media relationship with actress Lori Loughlin's daughter after her parents were charged in a bribery scheme to get her into college.
  
Paris-based Sephora says in a statement Thursday that after reviewing the developments, the company has ended its partnership with 19-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli "effective immediately."
  
Giannulli is a social media star with millions of followers and frequently pushes products online.
  
Her father is fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and her parents are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
  
Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.
  
An attorney representing her parents didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days