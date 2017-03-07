78°
Separate crashes close parts of Government St.

58 minutes 45 seconds ago March 07, 2017 Mar 7, 2017 Tuesday, March 07 2017 March 07, 2017 3:34 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Two separate crashes, one involving an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus, closed parts of Government Street in Baton Rouge Tuesday.

Westbound traffic was diverted at Jefferson Highway as crews worked to clear one wreck. Photos from the scene show two cars with damage to their front ends. It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash at this time.

A second crash involving a school bus closed lanes on Government Street at Community College drive. Photos from the scene show a black car pinned underneath a school bus.

All lanes of Government Street have since been reopened.

