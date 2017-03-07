Separate crashes close parts of Government St.

BATON ROUGE - Two separate crashes, one involving an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus, closed parts of Government Street in Baton Rouge Tuesday.

Westbound traffic was diverted at Jefferson Highway as crews worked to clear one wreck. Photos from the scene show two cars with damage to their front ends. It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: West bound Government St is closed at Jefferson Hwy. Crews working to clear this crash. Traffic being diverted. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/dAv9KEWV2E — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 7, 2017

A second crash involving a school bus closed lanes on Government Street at Community College drive. Photos from the scene show a black car pinned underneath a school bus.

All lanes of Government Street have since been reopened.