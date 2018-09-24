75°
Sentencing set for soldier who pleaded guilty to chemical weapon
LAKE CHARLES - Sentencing is set Monday for a soldier who pleaded guilty to making bombs that released chlorine gas in a forested training area near a U.S. Army base in Louisiana.
Twenty-five-year-old Ryan Keith Taylor, of New Llano, could get life in prison and a $250,000 fine on the single count of using a chemical weapon. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June.
Prosecutors agreed to drop a separate indictment charging him with possession of child pornography, saying they would do so after he is sentenced on the chemical weapon charge.
