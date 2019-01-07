61°
Sentencing set for man who tried to fight for Islamic State

41 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 January 07, 2019 10:34 AM January 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WACH
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Sentencing has been scheduled for a South Carolina man who pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the Islamic State group.
  
Federal court documents show 20-year-old Zakaryia Abdin is expected to be sentenced January 24. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
  
Abdin pleaded guilty in August to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization. When Abdin was arrested at Charleston's airport in 2017 as he tried to board a plane for Jordan, authorities say he told an agent posing as an Islamic State recruiter he wanted to torture an American.
  
At age 16, authorities say Abdin talked about robbing a gun store to get weapons to kill soldiers. He was arrested, pleaded guilty, and a parole board agreed to his early release after a year.
