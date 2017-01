Sentencing phase begins in Dylann Roof trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The sentencing phase begins today in Charleston, South Carolina, for Dylann Roof, the 22-year-old convicted in the slayings of nine black worshippers at a Charleston church.



The jury that convicted Roof now will decide whether he'll get the death penalty or life in prison.



Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence.