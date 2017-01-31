73°
Sentencing for retired Saints star's killer reset for March

30 minutes 48 seconds ago January 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 Tuesday, January 31 2017 January 31, 2017 11:53 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Sentencing for the man who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has been postponed to March 27.

Prosecution and defense attorneys in the Cardell Hayes case agreed Tuesday to push back a sentencing in mid-February.

Smith was killed in a traffic confrontation in New Orleans last April. The 29-year-old Hayes claimed self-defense but a jury convicted him of manslaughter, and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith's wife.

Prosecutors have said they'll seek the maximum 60-year sentence - 40 years for manslaughter, followed by 20 years for attempted manslaughter.

