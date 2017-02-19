Latest Weather Blog
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
WASHINGTON - A senior Trump administration official was fired after criticizing President Donald Trump's policies toward Mexico during a private speech.
Trump had appointed Craig Deare last month to head the National Security Council's Western Hemisphere division. On Friday, Deare was escorted out of the building where he worked.
A senior White House official confirms that Deare no longer works at the NSC. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident not otherwise made public.
But current and former administration officials say Deare's termination was linked to remarks he made Thursday at a private talk at a Washington think tank, where he slammed the Trump administration for its policies on Latin America and its start to relations with Mexico.
Deare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chief says no reason to be alarmed despite 8 shootings in...
-
Push for "City of St. George" could return, but with obstacles
-
Paratroopers jump into the Box as LSU welcomes military, baseball season
-
Chief: More police, partnerships will work to curb violent streak
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: US Marshals searching for escaped WBR inmate