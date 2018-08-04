75°
Senior tight end Foster Moreau picked to wear prestigious No. 18 jersey

Friday, August 03 2018
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE - Senior tight end Foster Moreau has been selected by the LSU Tigers to wear the prestigious No. 18 jersey for LSU this upcoming season, the team announced late Friday evening. 

Believe it or not, Moreau is the Tigers leading returning receiver after hauling in 24 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. 

Consider it a fitting moment for the leader in LSU's locker room. Not to mention, this spring Moreau also read a book called, "The 5 Levels of Leadership," by John Maxwell.

Defensive lineman Christian LaCouture and fullback J.D. Moore both had the honor of wearing No. 18 last season, that was the first time that happened in school history. 

The No. 18 tradition dates back to the 2003 season. 

Here's a list of all the candidates to ever wear the covenant No. 18 jersey. 

QB Matt Mauck (2001-03)

RB Jacob Hester (2004-07)

TE Richard Dickson (2008-09)

RB Richard Murphy (2010)

S Brandon Taylor (2011)

DT Bennie Logan (2012)

LB Lamin Barrow (2013)

RB Terrance Magee (2014)

CB Tre'Davious White (2015-16)

FB J.D. Moore (2018), DE Christian LaCouture (2018)

