Senators suggest taxes to consider for Louisiana budget gap

3 hours 2 minutes ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 May 11, 2018 5:23 PM May 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - As they unveiled a spending proposal with steep reductions, senators also offered ideas about what taxes lawmakers should consider in a special session expected later this month to fill budget gaps.
  
The Senate Finance Committee advanced a resolution Friday outlining the tax types senators suggest should be included by Gov. John Bel Edwards for review during a special session.
  
The list includes renewing part of an expiring 1 percent state sales tax, removing existing sales tax breaks and trimming back some tax incentive programs for business.
  
Sen. Jack Donahue, a Mandeville Republican, described the proposal as "possibilities."
  
About $1.4 billion in temporary taxes are expiring July 1. The Senate Finance Committee suggested about $650 million needed to be replaced to keep a standstill budget.
