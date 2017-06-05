Senators restart debate over Louisiana marriage license law

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have revived efforts to rewrite a Louisiana law requiring people to produce a birth certificate to get a marriage license, a statute that has been temporarily blocked.



A federal judge in March stopped enforcement of the 2016 law after a foreign-born U.S. citizen sued because he was unable to obtain a marriage license.



But a House-backed proposal to tweak the law was derailed in a Senate committee after it ran into criticism from those involved in the lawsuit.



Senators on Monday unanimously agreed to add language into an unrelated bill that would allow applicants who aren't able to provide a birth certificate or a social security number to get a waiver from a judge.



The proposal heads to the House for consideration.