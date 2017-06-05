74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Senators restart debate over Louisiana marriage license law

1 hour 45 minutes 23 seconds ago June 05, 2017 Jun 5, 2017 Monday, June 05 2017 June 05, 2017 7:59 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have revived efforts to rewrite a Louisiana law requiring people to produce a birth certificate to get a marriage license, a statute that has been temporarily blocked.

A federal judge in March stopped enforcement of the 2016 law after a foreign-born U.S. citizen sued because he was unable to obtain a marriage license.

But a House-backed proposal to tweak the law was derailed in a Senate committee after it ran into criticism from those involved in the lawsuit.

Senators on Monday unanimously agreed to add language into an unrelated bill that would allow applicants who aren't able to provide a birth certificate or a social security number to get a waiver from a judge.

The proposal heads to the House for consideration.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days