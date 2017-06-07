Senators not told of Trump FBI pick beforehand

77°
55 minutes 4 seconds ago June 07, 2017 Jun 7, 2017 Wednesday, June 07 2017 June 07, 2017 10:38 AM in News
Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The top two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee weren't told ahead of time that President Donald Trump would announce his pick to lead the FBI, lawyer Christopher Wray.

A spokesman for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said his office found out when Trump tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

The panel's top Democrat, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, also wasn't told. She told reporters she needs time to review his credentials.

The Judiciary panel oversees the FBI director's nomination. A senior member of the committee, Utah Republican Orrin Hatch, immediately praised Wray, saying he has "impeccable credentials, vast experience, and strong support across the board."

Another GOP senator was more cautious. Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said in a statement that "we will evaluate Christopher Wray's qualifications" in the coming weeks.

