Senators Kennedy and Cassidy voice support of Trump's travel ban

BATON ROUGE – Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy both voiced their opinions in support of the temporary travel ban issued by President Donald Trump on Jan. 27.

President Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. The ban also prevents all refugees from entering the country for 120 days and bans the entry of those fleeing from Syria indefinitely.

Senator Kennedy released a statement to WBRZ on Monday saying that he supported the executive order and said that it would be "stupid" to allow people into the country who want to hurt citizens. His full statement is as follows:

"We are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws. As a sovereign country, America has the right to control its border. I support the following rule: If you want to come to America, you have to be rigorously vetted to make sure you are not a terrorist, regardless of your religion or country of origin. If you can't be vetted, or you fail the vetting, you can't come. It would be stupid to let people who want to hurt us into our country. If you have been properly vetted, i.e., you have a legal immigration status such as a green card, you should be allowed in, as the White House clarified this weekend."



Senator Cassidy gave a more mild statement of his support of the ban on Facebook. Cassidy commented specifically on the ban affecting physicians traveling in and out of the country. His full statement is below:

"I know many physicians from these countries who provide vital healthcare services to fellow Americans. Some are naturalized citizens and some permanent residents with green cards. Often times they work in rural areas or inner cities where there are no other doctors. Their ability to return freely to the United States after traveling is important to their patients, neighbors and families. Although I speak of doctors, there are others just as important. I am pleased to see that this order is being refined to address this and I look forward to it being further refined. Our nation's security and our Constitution can be respected simultaneously."