Senators gut bill to allow some guns on Louisiana campuses

File Image

BATON ROUGE - A push to let visitors with concealed-carry permits bring guns onto Louisiana school campuses has been rejected by senators.

A Senate judicial committee on Tuesday gutted the House-backed proposal, removing the portion that would have allowed armed civilians at schools.

Instead, lawmakers rewrote the bill to allow those with concealed carry permits to have their firearms up to the edge of a school campus.

Sen. Neil Riser, a Republican who handled the bill, pledged not to undo the changes.

With that promise, senators voted 3-2 to send the measure to the full Senate. If approved there, the House would have to decide whether to accept the changes.

Also Tuesday, the House voted to let students wear bulletproof backpacks at schools.