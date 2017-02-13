Senators call for Troy Brown to be expelled from Senate

BATON ROUGE – State senators Sharon Hewitt and Dan Claitor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a resolution that calls for the expulsion of Troy Brown as a senator.

Last month, Brown spent a weekend in jail to fulfill a 38-hour sentence for biting his wife. He pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery charges for the incident that happened in July. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. He was fined $300 in addition to jail time and community service. He was also placed on three months of probation.

Brown was previously arrested for punching a woman in the eye during a fight in New Orleans in 2015.

WBRZ will live stream the event online and on Facebook Live.