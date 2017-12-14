63°
Senator says rule keeps trees from US troops

Thursday, December 14 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. - New York's U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says a federal rule change that's stopping donated Christmas trees from being sent to American troops overseas is straight out of the Grinch's playbook.
  
The top Senate Democrat sent a letter to the U.S. postmaster on Thursday urging her to immediately waive procedural changes that are preventing New York residents from sending trees to military bases abroad.
  
Schumer says at least 40 trees donated by community groups and others this year were returned to New York farmers. He blames a last-minute policy change that strictly limits the size of packages that can be shipped to overseas bases in places such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany.
  
The U.S. Postal Service hasn't commented.
