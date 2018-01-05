Senator John Kennedy discusses CHIP funding, possible run for governor with WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Sen. John Kennedy visited WBRZ Friday, saying he will not vote against CHIP funding, a program for needy children.

He believes the fight to renew the popular program is being used as political leverage to also get controversial legislation passed.

“CHIP will be reauthorized. There’s no disagreement on that point. This is phantom politics, and it’s disgraceful,” Kennedy said in an earlier interview with CNN. “CHIP is a good deal for the taxpayer, and it’s the right thing to do for those children. We’re going to renew it. We need to renew it now because people are scared.”

WBRZ also asked Sen. Kennedy about a number of other issues. He was asked if he would support increasing the national debt rather than cut social programs like Medicaid if new revenue is not generated by the Trump tax cuts.

Kennedy also discussed his philosophy on Medicaid in Louisiana and a potential run for the Governor’s Mansion.

"I've had business folks come to me with polls that suggest that if I did run, I'd have a pretty good chance at winning," said Kennedy, not counting out the possibility.

