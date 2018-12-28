Senator Bill Cassidy announces FEMA will resume sales of flood insurance

BATON ROUGE- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced Friday that FEMA will resume sales of new flood insurance policies.

Cassidy says the agency will reverse its decision to suspend sales of new flood insurance policies during the partial government shutdown.

“FEMA’s initial NFIP guidance made no sense, and I’m happy to announce they are heeding my direction and will start selling new flood insurance policies again. It’s unfortunate so many people were inconvenienced due to FEMA’s error, but I’m glad they are correcting it so home sales in limbo can proceed,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Now if only Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other Washington Democrats will also listen to common sense, we can pass a bill to secure the border and end this partial government shutdown.”