Senate votes 51 to 49 to advance Kavanaugh nomination to final vote

UPDATE: Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination to final vote Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has begun a procedural vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Several senators have not said how they will vote: Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Kavanaugh's nomination will need 51 votes to advance. If there's a tie, Vice President Pence is expected to cast the decisive vote in Kavanaugh's favor.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has pushed to get Kavanaugh confirmed this week, said he was "feeling good" ahead of the vote. Senators have been wrestling with the findings of an FBI background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. He forcefully denied the allegations.