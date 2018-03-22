72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Senate to debate 'In God We Trust' requirement for schools

2 hours 46 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 March 22, 2018 1:37 PM March 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFZU

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana public schools may soon be required to display "In God We Trust" in their buildings and teach students about the slogan.

Sen. Regina Barrow's proposal to put that requirement on the books passed a Senate education committee Thursday without objection. The Baton Rouge Democrat says the measure is intended to combat a "moral decay" in schools.

There was little discussion of the legislation, beyond some senators praising the intent of the proposal. The bill now moves to the full Senate for debate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days