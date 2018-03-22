Senate to debate 'In God We Trust' requirement for schools

Photo: WFZU

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana public schools may soon be required to display "In God We Trust" in their buildings and teach students about the slogan.

Sen. Regina Barrow's proposal to put that requirement on the books passed a Senate education committee Thursday without objection. The Baton Rouge Democrat says the measure is intended to combat a "moral decay" in schools.

There was little discussion of the legislation, beyond some senators praising the intent of the proposal. The bill now moves to the full Senate for debate.