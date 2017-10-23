Senate sets up disaster aid vote for Tuesday

File Image: Taken on Sept. 28 in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, via Bozeman Daily Chronicle

WASHINGTON - The Senate has given preliminary approval to a $36.5 billion hurricane relief package that would provide Puerto Rico with a much-needed infusion of cash.

The 79-16 procedural vote sets the stage for a final vote, most likely Tuesday.

The measure also provides $18.7 billion to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency's rapidly dwindling emergency disaster accounts. On Monday, FEMA announced more than $500 million in aid to Puerto Rico, including $285 million to help restore power and water services to the devastated island.

An additional $16 billion would permit the financially troubled federal flood insurance program to pay an influx of Harvey-related claims.

But the bill rejects requests from the powerful Texas and Florida congressional delegations for additional money to rebuild after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.