Senate Republicans cruise toward passage of budget plan

Thursday, October 19 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Imgae: WTOP
WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans seem to be on cruise control to pass a $4 trillion budget plan that shelves GOP deficit concerns in favor of the party's drive to cut taxes.
  
The nonbinding budget plan would set the stage for tax legislation later this year that could pass through the Senate without fear of a filibuster by Democrats - and add $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years.
  
The upcoming tax measure, always a top item on the GOP agenda this year, has taken on even greater urgency with the failure of the party to carry out its longstanding promise to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
  
The House passed its version last week. It calls for tax cuts that don't add to the deficit.
