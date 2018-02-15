Senate rejects Trump immigration measure

70°
Thursday, February 15 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals, suggesting that its long-awaited debate on the issue could well end in gridlock.
  
The vote on Trump's proposal was 30-60, well below the 60 votes needed for approval.
  
Trump had proposed creating a 10- to 12-year path to citizenship for young immigrant "Dreamers," a concession to Democrats. In exchange, he sought a quick infusion of $25 billion to build his wall and other border security steps, tightened restrictions on relatives that legal immigrants could sponsor for citizenship and an end to a visa lottery aimed at boosting diversity among immigrants.
  
Democrats and many Republicans opposed Trump's wall spending and curbs on immigrants' relatives.
