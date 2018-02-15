70°
Latest Weather Blog
Senate rejects Trump immigration measure
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals, suggesting that its long-awaited debate on the issue could well end in gridlock.
The vote on Trump's proposal was 30-60, well below the 60 votes needed for approval.
Trump had proposed creating a 10- to 12-year path to citizenship for young immigrant "Dreamers," a concession to Democrats. In exchange, he sought a quick infusion of $25 billion to build his wall and other border security steps, tightened restrictions on relatives that legal immigrants could sponsor for citizenship and an end to a visa lottery aimed at boosting diversity among immigrants.
Democrats and many Republicans opposed Trump's wall spending and curbs on immigrants' relatives.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One landowner holds up federal buyout grant in Ascension Parish
-
Ascension Parish to file lawsuits fighting blighted properties
-
Sheriff's deputy mishandles possible drunk-driving crash on Mardi Gras Day
-
Increased law enforcement presence at Ascension schools
-
WATCH: Co-workers buy car for single father who walked 11 miles to...