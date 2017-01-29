65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Senate panel to vote on Trump's pick for health secretary

1 hour 54 minutes 22 seconds ago January 29, 2017 Jan 29, 2017 Sunday, January 29 2017 January 29, 2017 11:31 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Republicans have scheduled a Tuesday vote by the Senate Finance Committee on President Donald Trump's nominee for health secretary.

Trump's pick is GOP Rep. Tom Price of Georgia, and the Republican-run committee is expected to back Price along party lines. In his new post, Price will help lead the GOP drive to scrap President Barack Obama's health care law and enact still-uncertain Republican plans to replace it.

Democrats have fought Price's nomination. They cite his long-running efforts to repeal Obama's law and reconfigure Medicare and Medicaid. They also accuse him of acquiring health industry stocks and offering legislation that could have helped those firms and of insider trading, which Price has denied.

Republicans back Price. Finance panel Chairman Orrin Hatch is praising Price for "experience, fortitude and judgment."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days