79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Senate panel releases interview transcripts with Trump Jr

1 hour 3 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, May 16 2018 May 16, 2018 May 16, 2018 8:11 AM May 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he couldn't remember whether he had discussed the Russia investigation with his father.

That's according to transcripts of his interview with the panel last year.

The committee on Wednesday released more than 1,800 pages of transcripts of interviews with Trump's son and others who met with a Russian attorney at Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. Trump Jr. deflected multiple questions during the interview, including whether he discussed the Russia probe with his father.

According to the transcripts, Trump Jr. also said he didn't think there was anything wrong with attending the Trump Tower meeting in which he was promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The meeting is under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days