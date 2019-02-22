Senate 'Obamacare' repeal vote coming next week

Image: Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote early next week on trying to move ahead on a straight-up repeal of Barack Obama's health care law.

McConnell made the announcement Tuesday night. He says the vote was at the request of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Three Republican senators - Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia - have turned on McConnell's repeal of Obamacare.

McConnell also had delayed action because of Sen. John McCain, who is recuperating in Arizona after having a blood clot removed from above his left eye.