64°
Latest Weather Blog
Senate leaders negotiating to avert shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate leaders are negotiating to avert a federal shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion for the border wall with Mexico.
In talks Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed $1.6 billion for border security, as outlined in a bipartisan Senate bill, plus an additional $1 billion that Trump could use on the border, according to a senior Democratic aide unauthorized to speak publicly about the private meeting.
Democrats are likely to reject that, the aide said, and characterized the additional money as a "slush fund."
Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have proposed $1.3 billion. That money would not be for a wall, but for border fencing.
Earlier Tuesday, the White House indicated Trump may be willing to accept the Senate bill, if other money was also available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest alleged Amazon package thief in Ascension Parish
-
One transported after pedestrian hit on Thomas H. Delpit Drive
-
Virgina College's Baton Rouge campus to hold las day of classes today
-
NFL player from Baton Rouge buys out Burlington Coat Factory layaways
-
Some Baton Rouge area Amazon customers still report delivery issues