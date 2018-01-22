70°
Senate leaders agree on plan to reopen government

3 hours 31 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, January 22 2018 Jan 22, 2018 January 22, 2018 11:55 AM January 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News
WASHINGTON- Senate leaders have reached an agreement to reopen the government.
  
Democrats have yielded and ended their delaying tactics against a bill financing federal agencies through Feb. 8.
  
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says in exchange, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to begin debating immigration by that date.
  
McConnell says the end to the standoff shows "the American people didn't understand" why Democrats shut down the government because they wanted to help "illegal immigrants."
  
The Senate has started a vote to advance the bill reopening government. It is expected to pass easily, and House approval is expected later.
