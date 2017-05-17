Senate intel panel wants Comey to appear

WASHINGTON - The Senate intelligence committee wants former FBI director James Comey to appear before the panel in both open and closed sessions.



The committee said Wednesday that it is also asking Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to give the committee any notes that Comey might have made regarding discussions he had with White House or Justice Department officials about Russia's efforts to influence the election.



Comey wrote a memo after one February meeting at the White House stating that President Donald Trump had asked him to shut down the FBI's investigation of ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.



Comey's memo - an apparent effort to create a paper trail of his contacts with the White House - would be evidence that president has tried to influence the investigation.