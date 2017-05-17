Latest Weather Blog
Senate intel panel wants Comey to appear
WASHINGTON - The Senate intelligence committee wants former FBI director James Comey to appear before the panel in both open and closed sessions.
The committee said Wednesday that it is also asking Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to give the committee any notes that Comey might have made regarding discussions he had with White House or Justice Department officials about Russia's efforts to influence the election.
Comey wrote a memo after one February meeting at the White House stating that President Donald Trump had asked him to shut down the FBI's investigation of ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Comey's memo - an apparent effort to create a paper trail of his contacts with the White House - would be evidence that president has tried to influence the investigation.
Joint statement with @SenatorBurr: the Senate Intelligence Committee has invited James Comey to testify in open & closed session. pic.twitter.com/lRk0gq9iSV— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 17, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans takes down 3rd Confederate-era monument
-
Gonzales event to help residents with flood recovery survey
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Questions raised about lavish EBR COA trip to Chicago
-
Council members propose development moratorium in Ascension Parish
-
House tax committee votes in favor of gas tax hike