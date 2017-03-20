62°
Senate hearings get underway on Trump Supreme Court pick

March 20, 2017
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- Senate hearings begin this morning for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the man President Donald Trump wants to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago. Gorsuch is a respected, highly credentialed and conservative member of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

And Democrats head into the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings divided over how hard to fight him.

