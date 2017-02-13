69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Senate confirms Mnuchin as treasury secretary

41 minutes 34 seconds ago February 13, 2017 Feb 13, 2017 Monday, February 13 2017 February 13, 2017 7:30 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Senate has confirmed Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary despite complaints by Democrats that the former banker ran a "foreclosure machine" when he headed OneWest Bank.

The vote was 53-47 Monday night.

Republicans said Mnuchin's long tenure in finance is an ample prerequisite for the Treasury job. Mnuchin is also a former top executive at Goldman Sachs.

Democrats complained that Mnuchin made much of his fortune by foreclosing on families during the financial crisis.

Mnuchin assembled a group to buy the failed IndyMac. He renamed it OneWest and turned it around, selling it for a profit in 2014.

Mnuchin has said he had worked hard during the financial crisis to assist homeowners with refinancing so they could remain in their homes.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days