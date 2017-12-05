Senate confirms Kirstjen Nielsen to head Homeland Security

Photo: NDIA / Facebook

WASHINGTON - The Senate has confirmed Kirstjen Nielsen as President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Senators approved Nielsen's nomination, 62-37, on Tuesday. Nielsen, 45, is a former DHS official who now serves as deputy White House chief of staff.

Senate Majority Mitch McConnell says that as a former DHS chief of staff, Nielsen understands the department's daily operations and is ready to lead on her first day.

Homeland Security oversees the nation's borders, cybersecurity and response to natural disasters, among other areas.

Democrats complained that Nielsen lacks the experience needed to run a major agency with 240,000 employees. They also cited concerns about possible White House interference in a recent DHS decision to send home thousands of Nicaraguans long granted U.S. protection.