Senate backs limits for Louisiana transportation trust fund

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana senators want to end raids on the state Transportation Trust Fund, to keep dollars available for road and bridge work.

Louisiana's constitution allows the trust fund containing state gasoline and fuel tax income to be spent on transportation projects and Louisiana State Police operations. The Senate voted 38-0 Monday to remove state police from the list.

Governors have used the money to fill gaps in the state police budget. Sen. Page Cortez, the Lafayette Republican sponsoring the proposal, said $700 million was diverted to state police operations since 1991.

Gov. John Bel Edwards ended the practice. Cortez doesn't want future governors to have the option.

The constitutional amendment heads to the House. If approved there, it requires approval by voters in a statewide election.

