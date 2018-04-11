76°
Senate backs 'In God We Trust' displays in Louisiana schools

Wednesday, April 11 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana senators have unanimously agreed to require the state's public schools to display "In God We Trust" in their buildings.

Sen. Regina Barrow's proposal also would require the schools to teach students about the motto.

The Baton Rouge Democrat said she sponsored the bill because she thinks "it's really important that young people understand the patriotic history" of the country.

Schools would have to fulfill the requirements by the 2019-20 school year.

The Senate voted 33-0 Wednesday for the measure, with no debate. The proposal moves next to the House for consideration.

