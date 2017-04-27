Senate backs bill giving some juvenile lifers shot at parole

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's state senators have agreed to give people convicted of murder as teenagers a chance at parole after serving 25 years of their life sentence.



The 22-13 vote Wednesday came in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down automatic no-parole life sentences for crimes committed by someone under the age of 18.



Many lawmakers say they're only considering changes because they feel they have no choice.



The prisoners would be eligible for a parole hearing - but not guaranteed parole.



Before advancing the proposal to the House, senators rewrote it to drop the time served from 30 years to 25 years and strip out some other requirements.



The measure is expected to face opposition from district attorneys and others in the House.