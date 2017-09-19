79°
Senate approves $700 billion defense policy bill

Monday, September 18 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has guided the bill toward passage over the last week as he railed against Washington gridlock and political gamesmanship, via ABC News.
WASHINGTON - The Senate has approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget.
  
The measure sailed through the chamber, 89-8, even though lawmakers have yet to agree on a plan for waiving restrictions imposed by a six-year-old law to control government spending.
  
The Senate bill would provide $640 billion for core Pentagon operations, such as buying weapons and paying troops, and another $60 billion for wartime missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.
  
The budget the Trump administration submitted to Congress sought $603 billion for basic functions and another $65 billion for overseas missions.
  
The Senate bill includes $8.5 billion to strengthen U.S. missile defense systems. There's also $10.6 billion for 94 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, which is two dozen more of the jet fighters than Trump requested.
