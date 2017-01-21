Sen. Troy Brown will spend the weekend in jail

DONALDSONVILLE – State Sen. Troy Brown will spend the weekend in jail to fulfill a 38-hour sentence for biting his wife.

Brown arrived at the Ascension Parish Jail shortly after 5:30 Friday evening. He'll be released Sunday morning.

Brown will be treated like any other inmate, authorities added.

Brown pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery charges recently for the incident that happened in July. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. Brown was fined $300 and in addition to the jail time also was told to do community service and was placed on three months of probation.

His wife has asked that the restraining order filed against him following the situation be dropped and it was.

Brown avoided questions posed by WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington Friday. In a statement following his plea, Brown said he continues to be remorseful about the situation and said he anticipates to continue his term as a state lawmaker. Read the statement HERE.

