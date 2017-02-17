Sen. Troy Brown announces resignation

UPDATE: Senator Troy Brown announced his resignation as Senator of District 2 on Thursday afternoon, just one day after a Senate select committee discussed his expulsion.



Brown's resignation and expulsion followed his arrests for domestic abuse charges.



"Unfortunately, recent events have caused me to relinquish my dream in favor of the greater goal of preserving the integrity of the Louisiana Senate," Brown said on Thursday.

In January, Brown spent a weekend in jail to fulfill a 38-hour sentence for biting his wife. He pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery charges for the incident that happened in July. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. He was fined $300 in addition to jail time and community service. He was also placed on three months of probation.

Brown was previously arrested for punching a woman in the eye during a fight in New Orleans in 2015.



On Thursday, Brown stated that the Senate "tore down the very fabric of our government" and rejected the basic rights of individuals being held to the constitution. He further stated that the Senate violated the constitution for moving for his expulsion due to the misdemeanor charge he faced rather than for a felony charge.

He further stated that he wants to continue in his private life and "enjoy helping people." He also added that he and his wife are "fine."

Brown's attorney Jill Craft also stated "a lot of stuff is left open for discussion" regarding Brown's steps in moving forward. Craft stated that Brown has been vocal that change needs to come in the Senate, however he wishes to move on and "take a deep breath" for now.

Craft stated that