Sen. John Kennedy named to three U.S. Senate subcommittees

WASHINGTON – Louisiana’s newest U.S. Senator, Republican John Kennedy, has been named to three subcommittees of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Kennedy’s assignments are:

Housing, Transportation and Community Development

Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection

Economic Policy

"These are important subcommittees that examine HUD, banks, flood insurance, disaster assistance and other issues important to Louisianians," Kennedy said. "I am eager to get to work."

Kennedy, who had been Louisiana's treasurer, defeated Democratic Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell for the Senate seat, getting 61 percent of the vote. He's taken the seat previously held by Republican David Vitter, who didn't run for re-election.