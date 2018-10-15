Sen. Bill Cassidy on St. George: 'You can only support a community if you have a tax base'

BATON ROUGE - Sen. Billy Cassidy joined WBRZ's Malary Pullen this morning to discuss local topics such as the petition for the City of St. George.

Cassidy started off speaking about the duplication of benefits issues that many Louisiana residents have faced since the 2016 flood.

Some residents were advised to pursue Small Business Administration loan, not realizing that would cause a duplication of benefits would make them ineligible for Restore Louisiana grants. Cassidy says a new law will allow residents to apply with Restore Louisiana. The deadline to fill out the Restore Homeowner Survey is on Oct. 19. Applications for homeowners are due by Nov. 16.

A petition to bring the City of St. George to a parish-wide vote is expected to be turned in today. More than 16-thousand signatures will have to be verified by the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar's Office.

Cassidy addressed the potential split in the interview above.